Tift Co. Sheriff’s Office responds after inmate’s family concerned about COVID-19 virus

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A mother is pleading for help after her son tested positive for COVID-19 inside Tift County Jail.
”I want them to get him treatment for the COVID,” said Liza Hundley, a Tift County inmates mother.
Hundley is concerned about her son, 40-year-old Joshua Conaway, who is a husband and father.
She said her son isn’t getting proper care after he tested positive for COVID-19 at the jail.
Hundley said she remembers a conversation she had with someone inside the jail.
“The nurse says that if he needed it, they would give him a Tylenol. I asked her what about him not being able to breathe. She said, ‘Well if he gets into distress, we’ll give him a breathing treatment and send him out,‘” said Hundley.
Jail staff said due to HIPAA laws, they can’t WALB News 10 if Conaway has the virus.
“If they have any of the symptoms, minor symptoms that can be addressed with over-the-counter medications, then that’s given to them, but if they have anything more extensive, then, of course, we contact a medical provider or doctor,” said Maj. Danny Torres with the Tift County Sheriff’s Office.
Torres said an inmate returned from surgery at a hospital and he tested positive for the virus. He was in the same housing unit as Conaway.
The whole unit was tested and some tests came back positive. Torres said they followed protocol afterward.
“First thing we do is isolate anybody that is positive for it, they’re supplied masks, their areas are disinfected, they have no contact with any other inmates and during that period of time, they’re put on an extra hydration diet, which means they get Gatorade twice a day. They’re also checked for all their symptoms twice a day. That includes temperature checks and a nurse checks them for any physical symptoms,” explained Torres.
Hundley questions if that is enough care for her son.
She said she talks to Conaway every day. If not, every day she hears from other inmates. She said they keep her updated on her son and his condition.
“We follow every CDC guideline. We try to follow everything our medical director provides to us and we make sure that every inmate’s complaint for any kind of medical symptom is taken care of right away,” said Torres.
Major Torres said all 55 employees have been tested. Those tests came back Thursday and were negative.
