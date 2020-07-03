Police, emergency personnel respond to submerged truck in Flint River

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department, along with fire and EMS personnel, responded to a submerged truck in the Flint River late Friday afternoon, according to reports.
Emergency personnel responded to the Radium Springs boat dock shortly after 3:30 p.m.
Albany Fire Department personnel found an unknown vehicle with its bumper facing upward in the Flint River.
A dive team later determined it was a white truck. The make and model have not been determined, according to reports.
The reports state the tag was checked and it did not come back to that particular vehicle.
As of Friday, a person has not been discovered inside the vehicle, the reports state.
