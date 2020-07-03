Phoebe Foundation’s COVID-19 relief fund gets $5K donation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Phoebe Foundation’s COVID-19 relief fund got a $5,000 donation on Friday.
The donation was from BAPS Charities, an international public charity.
“In this time of uncertainty, I am certain that there are heroes fighting to save lives,” Navin Patel, with BAPS Charities, said. “As we do our part in keeping a safe distance and staying home, we wish to support those heroes through donations, acknowledgment and hope. I hope our actions show that we have faith in the future of this world and the people fighting for its betterment.”
The relief fund was started to help the community during the COVID-19 pandemic and for Phoebe Putney Health System to continue providing services to patients, according to Phoebe.
“We are so grateful to BAPS Charities for this generous gift,” said Carolyn Higgins, Phoebe Foundation president and chief fundraising officer. “This donation will support our relief efforts as we continue to provide aid to the citizens of southwest Georgia and our frontline caregivers during these challenging times.”
