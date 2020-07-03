List: Dept. of Public Health COVID-19 testing sites in SWGA for the holiday weekend

(WALB) - With the Fourth of July holiday weekend coming up, the Department of Public Health has altered when COVID-19 testing would available at its testing sites.
District 8-1 South Health District (Valdosta)
Lowndes County Health Department, 206 South Patterson Street Valdosta, Georgia 31601
- Friday, 9 a.m.-noon
- Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon
District 8-2 Southwest Health District (Albany)
First Baptist Church 177 Church St. SW. Pelham, Georgia 31779
- Friday, 8 a.m.-noon
Colquitt County Health Department 214 W. Central Ave. Moultrie, Georgia 31768
- Friday, 8 a.m.-noon
Dougherty County Health Department 1710 S. Slappy Boulevard Albany, Georgia 31701
- Saturday, 9-11 a.m.
District 9-2 Southeast Health District (Waycross)
Coffee Regional Medical Center (Parking Lot) 1101 Ocilla Road Douglas, Georgia 31533
- Friday, 8-11 a.m.
