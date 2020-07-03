List: Dept. of Public Health COVID-19 testing sites in SWGA for the holiday weekend

Department of Public Health for the SWGA District.
By WALB News Team | July 3, 2020 at 10:37 AM EDT - Updated July 3 at 10:37 AM

(WALB) - With the Fourth of July holiday weekend coming up, the Department of Public Health has altered when COVID-19 testing would available at its testing sites.

Below is a list of locations and times for COVID-19 testing for the Fourth of July weekend:

District 8-1 South Health District (Valdosta)

Lowndes County Health Department, 206 South Patterson Street Valdosta, Georgia 31601

  • Friday, 9 a.m.-noon
  • Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon

District 8-2 Southwest Health District (Albany)

First Baptist Church 177 Church St. SW. Pelham, Georgia 31779

  • Friday, 8 a.m.-noon

Colquitt County Health Department 214 W. Central Ave. Moultrie, Georgia 31768

  • Friday, 8 a.m.-noon

Dougherty County Health Department 1710 S. Slappy Boulevard Albany, Georgia 31701

  • Saturday, 9-11 a.m.

District 9-2 Southeast Health District (Waycross)

Coffee Regional Medical Center (Parking Lot) 1101 Ocilla Road Douglas, Georgia 31533

  • Friday, 8-11 a.m.

