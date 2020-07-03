How to stay cool as heat exhaustion calls rise in Dougherty Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County EMS said that it’s responded to three or four heat-related calls a day, this week alone.
“We’ve actually started seeing an increase in heat-related calls,” said Dougherty County EMS Director Sam Allen.
Allen said people are not staying hydrated when outside. He also said that alcohol doesn’t count as a method to keep yourself hydrated.
Officials recommend water or sports drinks like Gatorade for adults and Pediasure for kids.
Allen said the time frame to avoid working outside is from 10:30 or 11 a.m. to at least 4 p.m. in the afternoon. He said that if you do happen to be out at that time, you should take lots of breaks.
Allen said you should avoid direct sunlight.
“That’s when people get in trouble, is they stay out in the sunlight and they start sweating. When they get to a point to where they quit sweating, that’s when they’re getting into serious trouble,” explained Allen.
So what do you do if you come face to face with heat exhaustion?
“Get them in a house, lay them down on the floor, put them under a ceiling fan, put some cold packs underneath their arms and up around their shoulders, around their neck,” instructed Allen.
Allen said you can also use frozen vegetables to help cool them down.
He said you shouldn’t hesitate to call 911. He said it’s always good to keep a cell phone on you and recommends having a buddy with you when you’re out in the heat.
