GSP monitoring I-16 as holiday weekend travel picks up

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Sixty-nine percent of Americans say they’ll take less road trips this summer, according to a recent survey by Finance Buzz.
While many are making plans to celebrate close to home, we're still seeing a steady stream of traffic on Interstate 16 on the eve of the Fourth of July.
Georgia State Patrol troopers say they've seen traffic increase since late Friday morning. Some of that could be people ending their trip or others starting one for the weekend.
Georgia State Patrol says they'll have troopers on the roads looking for distracted drivers, impaired drivers, and speeders or other reckless drivers.
“If we can target those, we can help reduce the number of crashes, injuries, and fatalities,” GSP Post Commander Sgt. Lee Weaver said.
He says the state patrol will be out in force through the holiday weekend which ends Sunday night at midnight.
