Friday PM First Alert Weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scattered showers & t’storms likely through this evening. Some drier air tries to move into the area on Independence Day but there is still a good chance for scattered t’storms mainly for the southern counties. It will be quite warm with feels-like readings near 100°. Sunday-Monday showers & t’storms become more numerous & widespread. Highs will be held in the upper-80s. Rain chances should slowly taper down by the end of next week. Temperatures rebound into the lower-middle 90s closer to July standards.