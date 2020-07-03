Albany woman arrested after shots fired

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman was arrested after firing shots in the 1600 block of Wordell Court on Friday, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Police said Francis Bell, 61, was involved in a verbal dispute with someone when Bell went inside her home, got a firearm, then fired shots towards the direction of several people, including a 3-year-old.
There were no injuries reported.
Bell was taken to the Dougherty County Jail. She is being charged with aggravated assault and third degree cruelty to children.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.