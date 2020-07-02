Valdosta homicide suspect turns himself in; 1 other still sought

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A homicide suspect in a June incident has turned himself in, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
| MORE HERE: Victim identified in Valdosta homicide; suspects wanted |
Michael Jermaine Evans, 22, turned himself in to the Lowndes County Jail Thursday. He was wanted in connection to the June 14 death of Tommy Simmons, 24.
Still wanted:
Ivanson Xavier Davis, 23, is still wanted in connection to the incident.
VPD said Davis should be considered armed and dangerous.
Police said the incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts is asked to call the Valdosta Police Department (229) 293-3145 or 911.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.