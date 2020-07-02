Thomasville Fire Rescue gives tips on firework safety

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - This weekend, Thomasville Fire Rescue wants to remind you of the proper way to use fireworks for everyone’s safety.
Interim Chief Tim Connell said they receive calls every year of injuries from fireworks.
He said sparklers seem to be an item causing most injuries during this holiday.
Chief Connell said it’s important for children under 12 to not handle any type of sparklers, and it’s also good to have a bucket of water ready when lighting them.
”If you have a dud that doesn’t light off, you can douse it with water. Put all your sparkler wires into the water because that was running at 1800 degrees. That wire is going to remain hot for an amount of time. As soon as it goes out, if you drop it and step on it, you’re going to get a severe burn to the foot,” said Chief Connell.
Chief Connell said to never re-light a sparkler but to wait 20 minutes and then soak it in water.
He adds wearing eye protection and gloves is always best when handling fireworks.
You should also make sure you only purchase them from a licensed dealer.
