Terrell Co. Charter School System announces re-opening plan

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - The Terrell County School System is making plans for students to return to school on Aug. 3.
A hybrid and virtual learning model will be offered for instruction, according to Superintendent Douglas Bell.
Bell said every effort is being made to contact parents to complete critical information needed for enrollment.
Bell asked parents to visit the school system website to complete the parent survey no later than July 10 and view return to school information.
It is critical that the schools have accurate contact information on file and know the instructional option for your child, officials said.
Parents may also call their child’s school for further assistance if needed to complete the parent survey after July 6 and ask specific questions concerning the school system’s reopening plan if necessary.
The school system will not host an open house this school year.
