State senator discusses recently passed Ga. budget

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The COVID-19 pandemic has turned Georgia’s economy on its ear and forced lawmakers to rewrite the state’s budget last week.
A state senator who helped draw up Georgia's final budget says the state came out in the end better than many initially accepted.
Senator Blake Tillery says the state capital looked and sounded different when they returned to finish the 2020 session. The single biggest item was passing a state budget.
“The House passed a budget in March that was dramatically different from when we reconvened in June; $2.7 billion almost,” Sen. Tiller said.
State agencies had submitted revised plans that called for 14 percent cuts. Tillery says lawmakers saw improved state revenues that allowed them to cut less than expected. That allowed them to leave out furlough days for most state employees and restore funding to social service agencies. They also dipped into the state's emergency reserves to offset any shortfalls.
“We’re still in a hole. I’m not saying we’re out of the hole, but we’re not as deep in the hole as we thought we’d be at this point in time,” Sen. Tillery said.
He says the process was even harder without the longtime chairman, the late Senator Jack Hill who passed away while the legislature was in recess.
Tillery hopes this final budget is one that Senator Hill would be proud of considering the circumstances.
