Rain likely the next 7 days

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Following a mostly dry Wednesday evening, rain returns overnight as a complex of showers and weakening storms move east. Areas along the AL/GA line can expect some morning rain.
This active weather pattern stretches through the holiday weekend. Above average rainfall keeps it wet with periods of heavy downpours and potentially some flash flooding. Also strong to severe storms are possible with frequent lightning, heavy rain and damaging winds. Not all day rain with the wettest period during the afternoon and evening. Over the next 7 days rainfall amounts will average 2-4″ with isolated higher amounts.
Unfortunately the rainy conditions will dampen many holiday outdoor activities.
Otherwise still hot and humid with highs around 90 and heat indices mid 90s to 100°. Daily rain and storms will bring some cooling.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.