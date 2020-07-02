Phoebe releases weekly COVID-19 numbers report

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, Phoebe Putney Health System released its weekly report of COVID-19 numbers.
As of Thursday, these are the latest numbers for the hospital system:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 36
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 5
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total inpatients recovered – 437
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 106
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 30
“Over the last couple of weeks, we have seen a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases, and we know many other communities around the state and the nation are seeing more significant increases,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said. “That is a clear indication that our battle with the virus will not end anytime soon.”
Steiner said he was proud to meet with Gov. Brian Kemp and Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey during their flyaround tour stop in Albany Wednesday.
“I am grateful they are encouraging Georgians to wear masks as a way to protect the people of our great state and slow the spread of coronavirus,” the CEO said of their visit. “They not only praised the Phoebe family for leading the fight against COVID-19, but they held up our area’s response to the pandemic as a model for the rest of the state to follow.”
Ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, Steiner said the hospital system is urging everyone celebrate safely and responsibly and to “remain committed getting rid of the virus.”
