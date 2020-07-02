My Senior: Alex Bell

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Our senior of the day once again comes from Southland Academy's baseball team.
Alex Bell has helped led the Raiders for the past four years.
With seven seniors returning this season, Bell told me he was excited to see what they could accomplish.
But those plans were soon put on hold when the Coronavirus outbreak suspended the season.
“I want to be prepared if it comes back, but I’m not going to hurt myself being over-prepared in case it doesn’t. Once they basically said the school’s out for the rest of the year, then that’s when everybody kind of figured there’s no chance,” said Bell.
Bell said it was upsetting not having the chance to properly end their senior season.
But, he told me he’s thankful he had the chance to play alongside his teammates for so many years.
“You’re so close with your teammates, because there’s not many of them, so you get to know each one of them on a personal level. The bonds you make with your teammates is a lifetime bond,” said Bell.
This fall Bell will be attending Georgia Southwestern State University.
