Moultrie man found guilty in drug distribution case

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Moultrie man has been found guilty after being caught in possession of large quantities of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to Charlie Peeler, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
Judge Louis Sands found Samuel Howard, 26, guilty of two counts of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
A bench trial was held on September 24, 2019, and the judge made his verdict late Wednesday afternoon.
Howard is facing a mandatory minimum of 10 years in federal prison, up to a maximum life sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
Sentencing for Howard has not been scheduled at the moment.
According to Peeler’s office, Howard was first arrested in 2016 for being in possession of 82.5 grams of methamphetamine.
Information presented at the trial said that a confidential source notified a Thomas County-Thomasville Narcotics agent that a man known as “Cruze” would be delivering a large quantity of meth to a person on North Church Street in Meigs, according to a release.
Agents found Howard with the packaged meth, as well as a scale with residue, several empty plastic sandwich bags and $1,819 in cash, according to a release.
The attorney’s office said was arrested again on April 26, 2018, with 225 grams of meth in his possession.
A confidential source texted Howard to meet him at a McDonald’s restaurant in Adel where he was arrested, according to a release.
