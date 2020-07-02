Library launches ‘story walk’ in Paradise Park

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Now, children in Thomasville can enjoy an active day at the park while engaging in reading.
Thomas County Public Library System launched a story walk in Paradise Park.
Marketing Coordinator Samantha Hanchett said the idea came from a library in Vermont.
It's meant to be a movement-based program.
She told us this is a great opportunity for families to get out and get active after being stuck in the house due to the pandemic.
”The story walk is basically, a half-mile trail around Paradise Park with a storybook that spread out that you can read as you walk there, and it’s just there to get you out of nature, enjoy this beautiful park, and reading and looking at literacy in a different way,” said Hanchett.
Hanchett said people have become really involved and enjoying the story walk.
She told us the story keeps children active within the park and between each page of the book.
They’ll also be changing the storybook once a month.
