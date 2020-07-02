Flint River Fresh Partners, SOWEGA COA team up for fresh produce program

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Fresh Produce Box Program is expanding its community impact through a collaborative partnership between Flint River Fresh and SOWEGA Council on Aging, the groups announced Thursday in a release.
The Flint River Fresh Community Farm Stand will open the Seniors Only Farm Fresh Market on July 8th and 22nd from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Phoebe Community Garden located at 209 5th Avenue in Albany.
On July 1, Flint River Fresh hosted a produce and meal voucher giveaway for seniors served through the SOWEGA Council on Aging, which serves over 67,000 seniors.
The Fresh Produce Box Program and SOWEGA Council on Aging hosted its first produce and meal voucher giveaway for seniors at the Phoebe Community Garden site in Albany.
The Council provided direct outreach and raised awareness of this event. Dozens of seniors drove up and for their curbside pick-up of bountifully packaged Georgia grown corn, bell peppers, tomatoes, watermelons, and more.
The COVID-19 crisis created unique barriers to accessing healthy food. The SOWEGA Council on Aging helps fill the gap of unmet needs for seniors in the region, including meal provisions.
The Flint River Fresh curbside pick-up service for pre-packaged fresh fruits and vegetables reduces barriers to accessing healthy food options for seniors while adhering to social distancing guidelines. The partnership increased the opportunities for vulnerable community members to keep farm-fresh produce in their diets.
Seniors, especially those with mobility issues, are invited to shop curbside or in socially distanced lines for Georgia Grown fruits and vegetables. Also, the first 25 seniors to arrive will receive a free bag of fresh produce.
For more information about the market, pre-orders, and ongoing support to seniors sponsored by the Flint River Fresh Community Farm Stand, email info@flintriverfresh.org. Small businesses that might benefit the program should also email the program.
Program officials said the mission of the Fresh Produce Box Program in response to COVID-19 is to serve individuals impacted by the pandemic as well as support local farms and restaurant businesses. Donations to the Fresh Produce Box Program have supported more than 1,000 fresh produce boxes and 895 locally sourced hot meals in the Albany Metropolitan Area.
Over recent weeks, the Produce Box Program has supported and celebrated community homegrown heroes including first responders, hospitality staff, medical professionals, local law enforcement, public works divisions, and United States Postal Service mail carriers.
Flint River Fresh will continue to serve these local heroes while partnering with local organizations such as the SOWEGA Council on Aging to expand impact.
You can visit www.flintriverfresh.org/covid19 for more about Flint River Fresh’s response to COVID-19.
A grant from the United Way of Southwest Georgia has contributed to the success of the program. Generous donations from Syngenta and AGCO have also funded this continuing effort.
Other community supporters include the donors of the previously scheduled Green Nose Day campaign, including Fleming & Riles, Hayes LTI, SRJ Architects, Place on the Pointe, LRA, Hughey & Neuman, Logos Plus, and other anonymous businesses and individuals, who unanimously voted to put forward donations despite the cancellation of the campaign due to COVID-19.
Stewbos, a locally owned restaurant, and hospitality business remain a key partner assisting in logistics coordination of providing meals and identifying local restaurant business recipients for this pilot program.
Produce donations from Southern Valley in Norman Park will also support ongoing efforts. Most produce boxes include harvest directly from Flint River Fresh community farm sites with an emphasis on Georgia Grown supplemental produce.
