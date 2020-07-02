ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A little less coverage of t’storms this evening. Still muggy. Lows in the mid-70s. Scattered t’storms likely on Friday. Highs just pass 90°. A better coverage of showers/storms for Independence Day. Still a few t’storms around for any outdoor events Saturday evening. Numerous showers/t’storms likely Sunday and Monday with highs held in the upper-80s. Rain chances gradually decrease but scattered t’storms still possible mid-week next week. Highs rebound into the lower-90s late next week into next weekend.