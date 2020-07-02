Dougherty Co. reopens Robert Cross Park for rental events

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several Dougherty County rental facilities have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but one of the county’s most rented facilities, Robert Cross Park, is scheduled to reopen for rental on July 6.
The reopening is a part of the county’s Phase Two in the government reopening plan.
The park is often used for events such as family reunions, weddings, group meetings, etc.
There is a daily rental cost of $400 per day with a $200 damage deposit to rent the property. Shelters are also available at $40 a day.
Robert Cross Park is located at 3085 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.
County officials said due to current construction on the Radium Springs Memorial, Radium Springs Garden will not be open for rental at this time.
For more information on Robert Cross Park and Radium Springs Garden, you can call Dougherty County Public Works at (229) 430-6120.
