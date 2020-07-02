Dougherty Co. detention officer arrested in Lee Co. on child enticement charges

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A Dougherty County detention officer was arrested on Wednesday, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit.
Alonzo Harris, 24, was arrested on two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes.
The sheriff’s office said the arrest came after a week-long investigation.
The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the arrest of Harris.
This is an ongoing investigation and there may be additional victims, according to law enforcement.
