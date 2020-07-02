COVID-19 not slowing down Sumter Co. High school construction

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Sumter County High School could have new health features thanks to COVID-19.
School officials are looking at new ideas from different ductwork to plexiglass shields in the school to combat the virus.
Officials said construction on the new high school is ahead of schedule even during the pandemic.
Superintendent Dr. Torrance Choates said COVID-19 is not slowing their construction down.
“We have not had any delays due to the COVID virus. So everything’s been going ahead of schedule and COVID-19 has not had an impact on construction work that’s going on out there,” said Choates.
As of now, the foundation is nearly complete and walls are continuing to go up. In fact, thanks to good weather, officials said construction is about three months ahead of schedule.
Classrooms are expected to open next fall.
