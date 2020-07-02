Celebrate Fourth of July safely with these tips from health officials

“I think at this point, we are kinda expecting it at any time really, so many people are getting back together and having family trips, going to parties, going to events where they aren’t able to social distance. So, of course, we are seeing our numbers start to rise. So yeah, we probably will have a few extras about a week or two after the Fourth of July,” said Courtney Sheeley, Director of Communications & Special Projects for the South Health District.