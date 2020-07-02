Archbold announces new CEO

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Following a nationwide search, Archbold Medical Center has announced Darcy Craven as the health system’s next president and CEO.
Craven will succeed Perry Mustian, who will retire after 20 years with Archbold, the last 12 as president and CEO.
Craven’s first day at Archbold will be Aug. 24.
Craven, 49, currently serves as president of the northern region for Kaleida Health in Buffalo, New York, where he oversees several sites of care in Western New York State including Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, DeGraff Memorial Hospital, Millard Fillmore Surgery Center, as well as several outpatient facilities and more than 60 physician practice locations.
“Our nine-month CEO search process drew over 100 highly-qualified candidates from around the country. We are pleased to hire Darcy Craven, an experienced, high-caliber healthcare leader,” Mark Parker, Archbold Medical Center board chair, said. “Darcy is dynamic, personable and a great fit for Archbold and the Thomas County community. His success with building relationships, financial stewardship and attaining standards of excellence will help us continue the success we’ve had, address the challenges we face today, and position us well for the next chapters in our long history. We welcome Darcy and his family to Thomasville.”
Born and raised in Winnipeg, Canada, Craven graduated from the University of Manitoba with a bachelor’s degree in medical rehabilitation in 1998 and from Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs, North Carolina with a master’s degree in business administration in 2007.
Beginning his career as an occupational therapist, he was the director of rehabilitation at Mary Black Health System in Spartanburg, South Carolina before shifting to administrative positions of increasing responsibility at health systems in the southeastern U.S. and upstate New York.
“I am honored to be chosen to lead the Archbold health system,” Craven said. “Archbold’s 95-year legacy of high-quality, patient-focused healthcare, careful stewardship and innovation made this opportunity very attractive, and we should all be grateful to those that came before me that got us here. We will face many challenges in the years to come, but I’m mindful of the successes of my predecessors here at Archbold, and I am ready to continue that legacy. I’m ready to get to work.”
Darcy and his wife Tracey are the parents of two children. Tyler, 19, is attending school at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach to become a pilot, and Abby, 16, is a high school junior. They will move to Thomasville in August.
