Albany Mellow Mushroom gives pizzas to all Dougherty Co. EMS

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mellow Mushroom staff is gearing up to serve Dougherty County EMS.
Staff is giving each paramedic on every shift their very own pie. They expect to give away around 80 pizzas.
They started giving out pies on Tuesday and will continue throughout the week.
“It’s our way of saying thank you and we wanted to pick somebody that sometimes doesn’t get the thanks that others do,” said Mellow Mushroom Owner Lisa Lewis.
Anita Harris with Dougherty County EMS said she’s grateful her community is watching out for first responders.
Harris said finding time for a break to eat can be challenging.
“It felt great to know that people in the community are noticing us because it gets hard for us to actually stop and take a break,” said Harris.
Mellow Mushroom staff expects to wrap up on Friday.
Many other restaurants have also given to Dougherty County EMS since COVID-19 hit.
Some but not all include BJ’s Country Cooking, Austin’s Firegrill and The Rocket
