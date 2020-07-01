Wanted Dublin man arrested in Lee Co.

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and Uniform Patrol Division assisted the U.S. Marshal Service Southeast Regional Task Force in arresting a wanted man.
Rason Daymar Profit had outstanding state warrants for murder and parole violation from an incident that happened in Dublin in April.
Profit was found in the Walmart parking lot on Ledo Road around 10:35 a.m.
He was taken to the Lee County Jail and is waiting to be extradited to Dublin, according to the sheriff’s office.
Lt. Eddie Burgess with the naroctiocs division said this case is an example of effectiveness achieved by cooperation and partnership with local, state and federal agencies, specifically the United States Marshals Service.
