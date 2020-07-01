Valdosta City Schools announce 2019-20 honor roll students

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Despite an untraditional school year, Valdosta City Schools announced its honor roll students for the 2019-20 school year.
According to their website, the school system recognized two groups of students, honor roll students and honor roll students with distinction.
Students in grades K-2 are eligible for honor roll with distinction if they achieve As in English and Mathematics. If they receive As and Bs for the year, they are considered honor roll students.
Students in grades 3-5 must receive As in all core subjects to receive the distinction award, and As and Bs to be recognized as honor roll students.
Lastly, students in grades 6-12 are eligible for honor roll with distinction if they have a grade point average (GPA) of 95 or above in core subjects. A GPA of 85-94 would be considered as honor roll.
You can find the honor roll list for each school here:
