Update: 3 charged in Albany armed robbery of 16-year-old

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people have been charged in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Forest Glen Drive on Thursday, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
The following were arrested:
- Micah Whitehead, 21, was charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
- Daiquan Batlin, 19, was charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
- Jontravious Kimbrough, 22, was charged with tampering with evidence.
APD said additional charges are pending.
Other charges:
- Whitehead was charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in connection to a robbery that happened in the 800 block of West 1st Avenue. The incident happened on June 23.
- Whitehead and Batlin were both charged with armed robbery in connection to an incident in the 2200 block of Barnesdale Way. The incident happened on June 26.
- Whitehead and Batlin have both been charged with Aggravated Assault in a crime that occurred on 12th Avenue.
APD said further charges are pending. Police also said the victims have been notified about getting back their property.
APD initially announced that three people were in custody in response to the Lake Park & Merry Acres Neighborhood Watch Group Facebook group.
They said a black Nissan believed to be used in the incident and stolen property were recovered.
APD cited the partnership with the police and the residents of the area for a successful resolution to the cases.
“The Albany Police Department would like to thank too Lake Park/Merry Acres Neighborhood for their partnership,” police said.
APD also gave out the following tips for all residents:
- Have good, working camera systems.
- Provide a good description of suspects.
- Report any suspicious activity and report to the police immediately.
- Have awareness of their neighborhood.
- Form a neighborhood watch.
- Continue to remain vigilant.
- If you see something, say something.
- You can upload your camera system video to the Neighbor app.
WALB has reached out for copies of the suspects’ mugshots.
