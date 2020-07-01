More rainy/stormy days ahead

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Strong to severe storms got an early start today. The activity has gradually ended however rain chances hold overnight as complexes of showers and storms move east. Some storms may hold together and reach SGA but none severe.
This active weather pattern stretches into next week. Above average rainfall keeps it wet with periods of heavy downpours and potentially some flash flooding. Also strong to severe storms are possible with frequent lightning, heavy rain and damaging winds. Not all day rain with the wettest period during the afternoon and evening. Over the next 7 days rainfall amounts will average 2-4″ with isolated higher amounts.
Unfortunately the rainy conditions will dampen many holiday outdoor activities.
Otherwise still hot and humid with highs around 90 and heat indices near 100°. Daily rain and storms will bring some cooling.
