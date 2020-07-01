Military recruitment has been drastically impacted by coronavirus pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Military recruitment is moving at a slower pace since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Military recruitment across the nation is struggling in the face of the global threat.
“Being in and out of the schools and going into the colleges and meeting with kids that are about to embark on their future, it was easy then. With this whole pandemic, it has made it difficult,” said Harvey.
Staff Sergeant and Army recruiter, Roderick Harvey, has been in the Army for 10 years and recruiting for a year. Sgt. Harvey said his pitch to enlist is drastically different now dealing with COVID-19.
“We tried to figure out other ways and different technologies as far as trying to help recruit,” said Harvey.
Using Zoom interviews, social media, and working from home, is now the new normal for the army recruitment center in Albany. For the past two months, the staff said their priority is keeping the soldiers safe.
“First and foremost in the Army, we have to be safe, we have to take a lot of safety procedures from ourselves at first and then try and go out to get new trainees and make sure they weren’t sick or we tried to make sure our social distancing was pertinent to recruiting,” said Harvey
Face-to-face meetings with potential recruits have been replaced by long hours in front of a screen, searching and chatting with recruiters in a safe digital environment.
Sergeant Harvey is still making a way to find dedicated people to join to meet the needs of our country.
“No matter what natural disaster we have going on in the world, the Army is going to be here and it is not going on so we are constantly still in need of volunteers and people who want to be courageous enough to serve their country,” said Harvey.
