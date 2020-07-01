MCLB welcomes new commander during ceremonial Changing of Command

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The community welcomed a new commander of the Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB).
After two years of service, Colonel Alphonso Trimble is stepping down as leader of the base and retiring from the service.
State, local, and community leaders celebrated the official Change of Command ceremony at the base Wednesday morning.
Colonel Trimble relinquished all authority over the base to the new commander, Colonel Michael Fitzgerald.
“Coming on the heels of COVID, we’ve worked tirelessly together to reduce the rates. I’m proud of that and hopefully, we keep up the good work to keep that going,” said Col. Trimble.
Colonel Fitzgerald served in leadership roles through the Marine Corps and has had staff assignments to the MCLB.
Colonel Trimble said he looks forward to being able to spend time with his wife and family during retirement.
