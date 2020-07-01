Gov. Kemp to visit SWGA this afternoon

(WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp is planning several stops in Georgia, including two stops in Southwest Georgia, on Wednesday and Thursday as part of a state flyaround tour.
Kemp and Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey will visit several places for the “Wear a Mask” flyaround tour.
They will encourage Georgians to follow guidance from health officials to stop the spread of COVID-19 heading into the Fourth of July weekend.
Albany:
The governor will hold a press conference at Pretoria Fields Brewery.
It will be at 12:45 p.m. today.
WALB’s Grason Passmore will be there.
Valdosta:
Departing from the Good Life City, Kemp will then head to the Azalea City.
The governor will hold a press conference at South Georgia Medical Center. Smith Northview Campus.
It will be at 2 p.m. today.
WALB’s Jennifer Morejon will be there.
WALB is planning to livestream Kemp’s visits to South Georgia. It can be watched live on the WALB Facebook page or by clicking here.
