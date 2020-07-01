Ga. election board votes on ‘emergency rules’ amendements

ATLANTA (WALB) - The Georgia state election board met Wednesday morning to amend its emergency rules ahead of November’s election.
The two amendments were passed unanimously and without further changes, according to a representative from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.
The first amendment put more protocols in place for county dropboxes.
According to the new rule, the registrar has to ensure that the dropbox is empty before a new election and that it is emptied every 72 hours.
Those who check the box also have to be sworn in, just like a poll worker.
The second rule addresses what happens to ballots after they are collected.
According to Wednesday’s ruling, the county election superintendent will now have to post a written notice, containing the date, time and location where absentee ballots will be processed, plus where any rejected ballots will be adjudicated.
View the amended rules below:
