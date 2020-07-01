Rain chance gets to the likely side this afternoon. Before the showers and thunderstorms arrive highs reach the lower to middle 90 and heat index numbers near 100. Numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected through early next week. Rain could get heavy by then with 7 day totals of 3 to 5 inches. Temperatures will be cooler than average because of cloud cover and rain. Highs near 90 and lows in the lower 70s.