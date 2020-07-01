First Alert Weather Academy: Rain Gauge

With lots of rain on the way across South Georgia this week, you can create a rain gauge to measure rainfall. WALB News 10's First Alert Meteorologist Matthew Crumley shows us how in today's edition of Weather Academy. (Source: WALB)
By Matthew Crumley | July 1, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT - Updated July 1 at 4:02 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The summer thunderstorms are here.

Making a rain gauge is a great way to measure rainfall.

Things you’ll need to make a rain gauge:

  • 1 or 2-liter soda bottle
  • Scissors
  • Ruler
  • Pebbles or rocks
  • A permanent marker
Supplies needed to make a rain gauge
Supplies needed to make a rain gauge (Source: WALB)

Steps to make a rain gauge:

  • First: Make sure the soda bottle is empty.
  • Second: Use scissors to cut out the top of the bottle to make a funnel.
  • Next: Place pebbles or rocks in the bottom of the bottle to be sure the rain gauge isn’t blown over during a storm.
  • Then: Using your ruler and permanent marker, make half-inch marks on the bottle.
  • Finally: Place your rain gauge in your yard or on your driveway to watch the rain fill it up.
Use your ruler and permanent marker to make half-inch marks on the bottle.
Use your ruler and permanent marker to make half-inch marks on the bottle. (Source: WALB)

