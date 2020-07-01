First Alert Weather Academy: Rain Gauge

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The summer thunderstorms are here.
Making a rain gauge is a great way to measure rainfall.
Things you’ll need to make a rain gauge:
- 1 or 2-liter soda bottle
- Scissors
- Ruler
- Pebbles or rocks
- A permanent marker
Steps to make a rain gauge:
- First: Make sure the soda bottle is empty.
- Second: Use scissors to cut out the top of the bottle to make a funnel.
- Next: Place pebbles or rocks in the bottom of the bottle to be sure the rain gauge isn’t blown over during a storm.
- Then: Using your ruler and permanent marker, make half-inch marks on the bottle.
- Finally: Place your rain gauge in your yard or on your driveway to watch the rain fill it up.
