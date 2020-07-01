Colquitt Co. suspicious death under investigation

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A suspicious death is under investigation in Colquitt County, according to Coroner Verlyn Brock.
Jack Bivins, 77, was found dead Saturday around 1:15 p.m., on Sylvester Highway, just outside Moultrie city limits.
Brock said it is believed the victim died Friday afternoon. The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office said the victim owned Bivins Auto Shop, which is where he was found.
The sheriff’s office said the body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for an autopsy and they are waiting for results to move forward in the investigation.
