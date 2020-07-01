Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office wants this man

Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office wants this man
Call the sheriff if you have information (Source: Colquitt Co. Sheriff)
By WALB News Team | July 1, 2020 at 10:36 AM EDT - Updated July 1 at 10:36 AM

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office issued a public notice about a man wanted on several charges.

They asked that the public be on the lookout for Carl Woodrow “Woody” Rogers, Jr., 32.

He is described as 5′6, with brown hair and eyes and weighs 145 pounds.

Rogers is wanted for rape, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

BOLO- WANTED PERSON -BOLO BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR CARL WOODROW ROGERS JR. WHITE MALE, 5'06"/145 LBS. ROGERS IS WANTED FOR...

Posted by Colquitt County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 616-7430.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.