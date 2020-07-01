Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office wants this man

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office issued a public notice about a man wanted on several charges.
They asked that the public be on the lookout for Carl Woodrow “Woody” Rogers, Jr., 32.
He is described as 5′6, with brown hair and eyes and weighs 145 pounds.
Rogers is wanted for rape, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 616-7430.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.