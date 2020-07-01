3 arrested in Lowndes Co. after money, drugs found during traffic stop

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Three people were arrested after a traffic stop on Tuesday, around 11:30 a.m., according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the traffic stop was made after noticing the vehicle failed to maintain its lane while traveling on I-75.
During a conversation with the group, the deputy was given conflicting stories on where they were going, according to a report.
While searching the vehicle, deputies found several vacuum-sealed bundles of money stashed throughout the vehicle, the report states.
Deputies said they also found a vial of THC oil, marijuana and two pieces of equipment used for growing marijuana indoors.
Miguel Valle, Leyri Valle and Yadia Molina were taken to the Lowndes County Jail.
Deputies also said an additional investigation is being conducted.
WALB has reached out for copies of the suspects’ mugshots and the charges they are facing.
