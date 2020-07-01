Archbold sees 1 new COVID-19 death in weekly report

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - In its latest weekly report, the Archbold hospital system reported that it has seen one new COVID-19 death.
Below are the COVID-19 numbers from the past seven days:
- New positive results – 29
- New negative results – 412
- New hospital admissions – 6
- New deaths – 1
Below is the cumulative data from all Archbold facilities since testing began:
- Total positive results – 591
- Total negative results – 4,284
- Total hospital admissions – 274
- Total deaths – 58
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.