Archbold sees 1 new COVID-19 death in weekly report
By WALB News Team | July 1, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT - Updated July 1 at 5:40 PM

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - In its latest weekly report, the Archbold hospital system reported that it has seen one new COVID-19 death.

Below are the COVID-19 numbers from the past seven days:

  • New positive results – 29
  • New negative results – 412
  • New hospital admissions – 6
  • New deaths – 1

Below is the cumulative data from all Archbold facilities since testing began:

  • Total positive results – 591
  • Total negative results – 4,284
  • Total hospital admissions – 274
  • Total deaths – 58

