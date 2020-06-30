Valdosta Metro transportation plan available for public comment

Projects that will have a big impact on the transportation network are the South Valdosta Truck Bypass, which will help deter freight traffic from downtown Valdosta and projects like the widening of Cherry Creek Road, Val Del Road, Skipper Bridge Road, Studstill Road, Old Clyattville Road, among others. The Lucas Richardson Road and Orr Road Extensions are planned to create an additional east-west connection in north Lowndes County, the release states.