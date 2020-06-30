Valdosta Metro transportation plan available for public comment

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Metropolitan Planning Area and the Southern Georgia Regional Commission (SRGC) wants to hear your thoughts on upcoming projects.
The public comment period for “Vision2045,” the long-range transportation plan for the Valdosta-Lowndes County Metropolitan Planning Area will be available for public review and comments from July 1-31.
“All of the input that we have received from the public has helped to create a final constrained list of projects within the Vision2045 Transportation Plan,” the Valdosta Metropolitan Planning Area said in a release. “These projects will help increase the efficiency and safety of the transportation network.”
Projects that will have a big impact on the transportation network are the South Valdosta Truck Bypass, which will help deter freight traffic from downtown Valdosta and projects like the widening of Cherry Creek Road, Val Del Road, Skipper Bridge Road, Studstill Road, Old Clyattville Road, among others. The Lucas Richardson Road and Orr Road Extensions are planned to create an additional east-west connection in north Lowndes County, the release states.
The plan also includes bicycle and pedestrian improvements, as well as funding planned for future public transit operations in Valdosta and the continuation of rural public transit in the surrounding areas.
The plan also recommends potential studies for the region to undertake in future years, such as a smart infrastructure assessment to learn how prepared the Valdosta and Lowndes County communities are for connected and autonomous vehicles, additional corridor studies for future roadway connections, and studies dealing with extreme weather, the release states.
During the Vision2045 Transportation Plan public comment period, SGRC will host an open house on July 20, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 327 West Savannah Ave. Valdosta, Ga., to allow the public to review and submit comments about the plan draft.
This plan is also available for public review and comment at the following locales:
- SGRC
- All public libraries in Berrien, Brooks, Lanier and Lowndes counties
- On the VLMPO website
- On the Vision2045 website
- All county government administration offices in Berrien, Brooks, Lanier and Lowndes counties
- All city government administration offices in Lowndes County
Accessibility aids will be made available at the open house if a written request is made at least one week prior to the event, the release states.
The Valdosta Metropolitan Planning Area includes all of Lowndes County and portions of Berrien, Brooks and Lanier counties.
