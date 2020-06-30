Trump supporters plan Independence Day boat parade at Lake Blackshear

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, more than 100 boats are expected to be in attendance for a boat parade at Lake Blackshear to support President Donald Trump’s candidacy.
The Lake Blackshear Boat Parade for Trump was the brainchild of Katie Hockman and Dana Watson.
Just a couple of weeks ago, inspired by another parade supporting the president, the ladies thought it would be fun to cruise the lake with Trump campaign signs.
After social media got wind, the event began to grow dramatically, including T-shirt sales for the parade.
“I just know it’s going to be a very exciting day and it’s so much bigger than we thought it was ever going to be. We sold over 1,400 shirts and we had to cut that off. We’ve had two weeks to plan this and here we are, almost on the eve of it. Very exciting,” said Hockman.
The parade will start at 11 a.m. on July 4th at the Lake Blackshear Marina. The boats will parade to the Power Dam where they will be judged on their decorations.
Then they will parade back to the marina where the winners will be announced.
People can best see the parade at the marina or at the dam.
Any money that is made from the sale of the shirts will be donated to the Trump Campaign.
