Update: Victim identified in possible homicide investigation underway on Slappey

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A possible homicide on Slappey Boulevard is under investigation Tuesday morning, according to officials.
The Albany Police Department and Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler responded to a call on the 100 block of Slappey Boulevard.
Nicholas Vardikos, 79, was found dead at USA Restaurant and Equipment, according to Fowler.
The call came in shortly after 7:30 a.m.
