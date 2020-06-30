Update: Victim identified in possible homicide investigation underway on Slappey

The death is being investigated. (Source: WALB)
June 30, 2020

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A possible homicide on Slappey Boulevard is under investigation Tuesday morning, according to officials.

The Albany Police Department and Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler responded to a call on the 100 block of Slappey Boulevard.

BREAKING: Avoid 107 North Slappey Blvd area. Heavy traffic, possible shooting.

Nicholas Vardikos, 79, was found dead at USA Restaurant and Equipment, according to Fowler.

The call came in shortly after 7:30 a.m.

