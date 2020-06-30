Phoebe gets donation to COVID-19 relief fund from Walmart

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Phoebe Foundation recently got a donation from Walmart to help the hospital system’s battle against COVID-19.
The foundation’s COVID-19 relief fund got $27,000 from Walmart. Of that, $20,000 came from Walmart Inc. and $7,000 came from Walmarts in Albany and Sylvester, as well as Sam’s Club in Albany.
“As we continue to navigate through these challenging times, we are so grateful to Walmart for this generous gift,” said Carolyn Higgins, president and chief fundraising officer of the Phoebe Foundation. “Because of their generosity and support of our relief efforts, we will continue to meet the changing healthcare needs in our community and frontline caregivers during these unprecedented times.”
The hospital system said the relief fund was started to help the community during the COVID-19 pandemic and for the hospital system to continue providing services to patients.
