Phoebe gets donation to COVID-19 relief fund from Walmart
The Phoebe Foundation's COVID-19 relief fund recently got a $27,000 donation from Walmart Inc. and Walmarts in Albany and Sylvester. Pictured from left to right: Tyler McLaughlin, ​food ​co manager at Walmart #588 on Ledo Road, Blake Abbott, store manager at Walmart #588 on Ledo Road, Terry McClinton, store manager at Walmart #5797 on Cordele Road, Stephanie White, market manager, Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO, Carolyn Higgins, Phoebe foundation president and chief fundraising officer and Becca Miller, Phoebe Foundation development coordinator. (Source: Phoebe)
By WALB News Team | June 30, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT - Updated June 30 at 4:35 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Phoebe Foundation recently got a donation from Walmart to help the hospital system’s battle against COVID-19.

The foundation’s COVID-19 relief fund got $27,000 from Walmart. Of that, $20,000 came from Walmart Inc. and $7,000 came from Walmarts in Albany and Sylvester, as well as Sam’s Club in Albany.

“As we continue to navigate through these challenging times, we are so grateful to Walmart for this generous gift,” said Carolyn Higgins, president and chief fundraising officer of the Phoebe Foundation. “Because of their generosity and support of our relief efforts, we will continue to meet the changing healthcare needs in our community and frontline caregivers during these unprecedented times.”

The hospital system said the relief fund was started to help the community during the COVID-19 pandemic and for the hospital system to continue providing services to patients.

