My Senior: Kelsie Hagood

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Our senior of the day comes from Berrien High School.
Kelsie Hagood has played softball all four years for the Rebels.
As a team captain her senior season, she helped lead the team to a 24-6 record and advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.
Hagood told WALB as she looks back on her high school softball career, it’s not those wins that she’ll miss the most.
“The bond and the friendship we all had as players and teammates, you know, we spent so much time together. And we really bonded, and I’ve not seen a team really bond like that before. We didn’t make it as far as we wanted too, but we had such great team chemistry that it was a really good season. I’m really thankful for them and what we got to accomplish,” said Hagood.
Fortunately for Hagood, she'll have the opportunity to forge similar relationships with her new team in Enterprise, Alabama this fall.
Hagood is taking her talents to the next level and will play for Enterprise State Community College.
“What I’m really excited for is I get two extra years to play the sport that I love, you know, because I can’t do it forever. But, it’s exciting that I get to go off to college and get two free years of college and I get to play sports while I do it,” said Hagood.
After her time with there, she plans to transfer to a school in Georgia and hopefully continue playing softball.
