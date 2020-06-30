Moultrie Fire Department gets oxygen mask donation

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie Fire Department (MFD) got a generous donation on Tuesday.
A company called Invisible Fence donated oxygen mask to each station as part of their “Project Breathe Program.”
Each oxygen mask kit comes with a small, medium and large mask, and will be used if a pet is suffering from smoke inhalation or having problems breathing.
Dawn Blanton, the fire department’s payroll clerk, reached out to Invisible Fence about starting the program after watching Moultrie firefighters work to revive a sick puppy using a makeshift oxygen mask.
She knew there had to be a better way.
Thanks to the donation from Invisible Fence, and for the clerk’s bright idea, MFD is better prepared to save your best friend.
