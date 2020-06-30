Motorcyclist killed in Crisp Co. crash

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead and another could be facing charges following a crash involving a motorcycle in Crisp County Sunday.
Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers told WALB that the wreck happened at 300 and Pateville Road.
Christopher Scott Lehman was driving a motorcycle when the crash happened and died because of his injuries.
Because the investigation is still ongoing, GSP has not released a lot of details. However, troopers said a woman is at fault and will be prosecuted. They said they have not determined the charges she will be facing at this time.
GSP’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team will be at the Thursday morning to do a thorough investigation of the crash site.
This is a developing story and WALB will provide updates as more information comes in.
