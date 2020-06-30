Man charged in 3 Albany robberies

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been charged in connection to three Albany robberies, two of which happened days apart at the same church, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Cody Kalawaia, 27, was charged with three counts of second-degree burglary.
The church incidents, which happened at Calvary Baptist Church, happened on June 22 and June 28.
During the first incident, a window to one of the church’s offices was broken. Church members said nothing was taken and the only thing damaged was the window, according to the incident report.
During the second incident, a wireless mic, a 19-inch television and a DVD player were taken, APD reported.
The total value of the items was listed at $500.
Church security told police the items were taken while church was still going on, the incident report states.
The third happened at the Gardens Too apartment complex on June 29. The suspect was believed to be living in the vacant apartment, according to police.
The incident report said that a part attached to the air conditioning unit, valued at $900, was taken from the apartment.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.