‘He was everything I could’ve asked for’: Grandmother remembers grandson killed in Bainbridge shooting

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The grandmother of a Bainbridge man killed in a weekend shooting spoke out Tuesday about her grandson’s death.
His grandmother, Marilyn Melton, recalled arriving to the scene and seeing her grandson lying there, is one of the most devastating experiences she’s ever had to deal with in her life.
“I saw his life flash before my face. All of his accomplishments. It was all just lying right there on the ground. Just there, he was gone,” said Melton.
Melton said her grandson couldn’t have been a kinder person.
A former homecoming king at Bainbridge High School, Albany State University football player and veteran, Melton said Harris’ main concerns were providing for his two children, who adored him.
“He knew the value of life. He was just getting his life back to some kind of normalcy,” said Melton.
Melton said her grandson also took great care of his brother’s children after he died in a car accident a couple of years ago.
“He made sure that he was at their events at school, he took them to sports, he did everything he could in the lives of those children to kind of help fill the void for their father,” said Melton.
She said Harris would always say he wanted to do something while he lived — and he did just that. Leaving a mark on lives everywhere he went.
“He was everything I could’ve asked for. He was a real man. If you met him, you remembered him,” Melton said.
One person was taken into custody in connection to the shooting.
If you know anything about this case, call Bainbridge Public Safety at (229) 248-2038.
