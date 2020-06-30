Ga. Dept. of Education looking for feedback on state testing waiver

By WALB News Team | June 30, 2020 at 12:36 PM EDT - Updated June 30 at 12:36 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia’s State School Superintendent Richard Woods and the Georgia Department of Education are encouraging anyone interested in the future of Georgia’s public education system to complete an online survey.

The online survey will provide the state with feedback as the department seeks a testing waiver.

View the survey below:

The waiver will do away with the high-stakes testing requirements that the state usually must satisfy.

The waiver will be called the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) for the 2020-21 school year.

