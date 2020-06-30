Downtown Bainbridge station offers public amenities for visitors

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Downtown Bainbridge has added a building to accommodate for businesses and visitors.
The downtown station offers public restrooms and brochures so any visitor can experience all that downtown Bainbridge has to offer.
Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Amanda Glover said they’ve been working on bringing restrooms to downtown for a couple of years.
She said many downtown retailers and businesses saw the need for a facility like this, as people shop, dine or just walk around.
Glover explained how the community has responded to the downtown station, despite a few concerns.
“It’s been a great experience thus far. Particularly during the pandemic, with Willis Park, a lot of people were social distancing or eating out in the park. And these public facilities allowed them a place to be able to come downtown, walk around, enjoy the outside, but also have an area to be able to go to the restroom,” said Glover.
They’ve also added more signage in the area for more shops, restrooms and public parking.
Glover said they were very careful in the design of the building, so it ties in well with the rest of the historic district.
The building is located on East Broughton Street, across from City hall.
